(Bloomberg) -- BC Partners is considering a sale of UK-based veterinary services firm VetPartners amid interest from potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.

The London-based buyout firm is working with advisers as it weighs a sale of VetPartners next year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A transaction could value the business at £2.5 billion ($3 billion) to £3 billion, the people said.

Strategic buyers and private equity firms have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the company, according to the people. Deliberations are in the early stages and BC Partners could still decide against a sale, they said.

A representative for BC Partners declined to comment, while a spokesperson for VetPartners couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

BC Partners bought VetPartners in 2018 in a deal valued at about £720 million. Founded in 2015, VetPartners specializes in small animal, mixed and equine veterinary practices and operates across the UK. It has also expanded into Europe under BC Partners’ ownership.

BC Partners is an alternative investment manager with a focus on private equity, credit, and real estate in Europe and North America. It manages more than €40 billion ($41 billion) in assets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.