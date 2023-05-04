BCE tops Q1 profit & revenue expectations

BCE Inc. topped first quarter profit and revenue expectations as strength in the wireless division helped offset some one-time costs in its media operation.

The telecom company added 43,289 mobile postpaid subscribers in the quarter, helping to drive consolidated revenue 3.5 per cent higher. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $0.85, topping the average analyst estimate of $0.79. Operating revenue also beat expectations at $6.05 billion, against an average estimate of $5.99 billion.

The company flagged a retroactive media revenue adjustment and higher TV programming costs weighed down results in the quarter.

Meanwhile, BCE president and CEO Mirko Bibic said that in spite of the inflationary environment and economic uncertainty facing the company, he’s confident in BCE’s ability to meet its 2023 financial targets.

“While we’re currently experiencing an uncertain economic environment amid headwinds, inflationary cost pressures and regulatory uncertainty, we remain committed to our corporate purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2023, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering results with consistent, strong execution,” he said in a release.

Alongside the earnings news, the company announced Chief Financial Officer Glen LeBlanc will retire, effective September 1. Curtis Millen, who is currently a senior vice-president at BCE, will be promoted to CFO.

In a separate release Thursday, BCE also said it will be acquiring Montreal-based cloud services company FX Innovation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BCE is the parent company of BNN Bloomberg through its Bell Media division.