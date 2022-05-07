(Bloomberg) -- A key district in China’s capital has ordered some businesses providing non-essential services such as gyms and movie theaters to close to prevent the spread of Covid infections after President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his stringent Covid Zero policy.

Beijing’s eastern Chaoyang district, home to embassies and offices of multinationals including Apple Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ordered companies “providing services other than those supporting residents’ livelihoods” to be closed until further notice, an official said at a briefing on Friday evening.

Businesses ordered closed include karaoke bars, internet cafes, museums and art galleries, said Yang Beibei, deputy director of Chaoyang district. New rounds of mass Covid test were announced on Friday after the municipal government locked down some residential areas and subway stops in the city.

Beijing counted 45 new Covid cases Friday. Nationwide, 4,620 local infections were reported, most from Shanghai, the National Health Commission said, while 13 people died.

The city of Shanghai announced Saturday it would postpone entrance examinations for colleges and high schools until July, citing infection risk.

