(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos said he received “a number of sickening but not surprising” responses after publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Amazon.com Inc. chief executive officer on Sunday posted to Instagram a screenshot of a profane, racist email he said he received from someone threatening to stop shopping with the retailer because of Bezos’s support for Black Lives Matter.

“This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows,” the world’s richest person wrote. “It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

Bezos on Friday had posted on Instagram an email exchange with a different customer in which he defended a decision to place a Black Lives Matter banner on Amazon.com touting a $10 million donation Amazon made to a group of racial and social justice organizations. Bezos, a latecomer to social media and a relatively infrequent user by the standard of technology executives, has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.