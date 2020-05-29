(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s campaign has canceled a fundraiser that was to feature Robert Mueller’s top deputy in the Russia investigation, a person familiar with the move said.

The event with Andrew Weissmann had been scheduled for June 2 and was to be a “fireside chat” with former New Jersey Attorney General Anne Milgram. Tickets started at $500 and went up to $5,600.

Allies of President Donald Trump argued during the Mueller probe that Weissmann, who was first appointed to a federal post by President George H.W. Bush, was not objective in his duties because he gave $2,300 to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.

Coming up:

The District of Columbia, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Indiana have primaries scheduled for June 2.

