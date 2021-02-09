President Joe Biden will meet with leading chief executives including JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon to boost support for his US$1.9 trillion virus rescue plan, which he is seeking to push through Congress.

Gap Inc. President and CEO Sonia Syngal and Lowe’s Cos. President and CEO Marvin Ellison will also attend the meeting with Biden in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the meeting along with Tom Donohue, CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.