(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plan to discuss what both countries consider to be an alarming acceleration of Iran’s nuclear program as the leaders meet Thursday at the White House.

Biden plans to emphasize his strong support for Israel, U.S. officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity, in a meeting that may reveal divergent approaches on Iran: the U.S. favors a diplomatic pact to halt the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and Israel has said it may use secret attacks to disable Iranian facilities.

Bennett is looking to reset Israel’s ties with the U.S., after an era dominated by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Donald Trump, though the new Israeli government has carried over some policies of its predecessor.

Biden will reiterate his commitment to the region, and argue that his withdrawal from Afghanistan frees up resources to support other efforts, including support of Israel, the officials said.

“We expect their conversation to be wide-ranging,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, citing subjects such as security within Israel, Iran and the pandemic.

With Iran’s nuclear program accelerating weekly, U.S. officials said the administration is committed to finding a diplomatic resolution after inheriting Trump’s so-called “maximum pressure” campaign. The Biden administration’s view is Trump’s approach undercut efforts to slow nuclear development, the officials said.

The leaders will also discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, the officials said. U.S. officials have relied heavily on Israeli data in announcing a plan for booster shots, though some health experts say the data aren’t clear on whether they’re needed for all age groups.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Israeli officials have been briefing reporters about the threat posed to Israel by Iran’s nuclear program.

Bennett will raise Israel’s opposition to the U.S-led efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, he said an interview with the New York Times.

Bennett said Thursday’s meeting would address a number of actions to strengthen Israel’s military superiority, according to a statement released by his office. In a separate media briefing, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said the progression of Iran’s nuclear program had led the military to accelerate its operational plans to strike atomic facilities should it be necessary, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that Iran launched last month’s deadly attack on an Israeli-linked cargo ship from Iranian soil. There’s a possibility Israel may act against Iran in the future to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, according to a statement released by the defense ministry.

Since coming to power, the new Israeli government -- - an unlikely alliance of nationalists and leftists, Arabs and Jews, religious and secular -- has emphasized rebuilding relations with the country’s traditional allies, including the European Union, Egypt and Jordan.

The Bennett government is also looking to build on the Trump-brokered normalization agreements reached last year with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. The new government recently struck an agreement with Morocco to upgrade diplomatic ties between the two countries in the coming months.

The government won’t reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians, according to Bennett’s interview with the Times. It will not annex West Bank land but will continue letting Jewish settlements in the West Bank expand, he said.

