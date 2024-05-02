(Bloomberg) -- Top executives at Japan’s trading houses have warned that the tumbling yen will crimp efforts to expand business overseas.

While the weak currency is a boon for profits, because earnings from assets abroad are in US dollars, it also makes foreign investments more expensive, Mitsubishi Corp. President Katsuya Nakanishi told reporters Thursday. “That makes us more wary about investing abroad.”

This sentiment was echoed by Marubeni Corp. President Masumi Kakinoki, who expressed unease over “a very weak yen.” The company is concerned over how many more times the Japanese authorities can intervene to prop up the currency, he added.

The market has been on alert for months about potential intervention, with officials ratcheting up rhetoric around the pace of the slide. On Monday, the currency touched 160 per dollar, the weakest in 34 years, and central bank accounts signal that authorities are taking an increasingly aggressive stance to support the yen.

Still, the trading houses are bound to benefit from the slide, as the depreciation adds tens of millions of dollars to annual profits. Below are how each company sees the yen affecting their bottom line:

