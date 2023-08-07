Big Firms Like Samsung Offer Help as Extreme Heat Blankets Scout Jamboree in Korea

(Bloomberg) -- Major South Korean companies including Samsung Electronics Co. pitched in to help a World Scout Jamboree dubbed a “survival game” by participants due to high heat and poor conditions that caused delegations from the US and UK to pull out due to health concerns.

The companies will provide items such as medical support, shelters and diversions for the participants at the event held on a massive land reclamation project in the southwest part of South Korea.

There appeared to be little preparation for the extreme heat, insects, sanitation, medical needs and food for the scouting event that attracted 43,000 youths from 158 countries. The troubles have embarrassed organizers and led to high-level government and corporate responses.

Samsung will prepare tours of its chip plants and museum for participants, while sending medical supporting team to the campsite, where there have been scores of heat-related illness. South Korea also plans a “spectacular” K-Pop music event after a delay due to the heat, which reached as high as 35C (95F).

LG Group is considering providing tours to its LG Science Park in Seoul which displays home appliances, robots and other tech products. SPC Group, which owns the Paris Baguette bakery chain, will provide ice cream bars.

Hyundai Motor also joined the other conglomerates by opening up its largest commercial vehicle manufacturing plant in nearby Jeonju that can churn out 103,000 units per year.

South Korea held an emergency cabinet meeting Friday to allocate 6.9 billion won ($5.3 million) in reserve funds for necessary assistance and President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the dispatch of air-conditioned buses and refrigerators.

Adding to the troubles, a South Korean contingent pulled out from the event after criticizing organizers of mishandling an alleged sex offense case involving a foreign adult supervisor, according to Yonhap News.

Before the event ends on Saturday, Typhoon Khanun is forecast to make landfall on South Korea on Thursday, and pound the campsite with high winds and torrential rains.

--With assistance from Sangmi Cha.

