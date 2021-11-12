Big Short's Michael Burry calls out the SEC and Fed over market risks

Overnight Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management, the investor made famous by Christian Bale in “The Big Short,” tweeted his concerns over inflation and the risks that he says are multiplying in the markets.

The investor voiced his concerns over risks in the markets by linking to a Wall Street Journal editorial that calls Rivian “The Government Unicorn” because “we live in the age of free money and endless government subsidy.”

More speculation than the 1920s. More overvaluation than the 1990s. More geopolitical and economic strife than the 1970s. Players grabbing the barrel of Kyle Rittenhouse's rifle while @SECGov and @federalreserve nod approvingly. https://t.co/0fbibAMacQ — Cassandra (@michaeljburry) November 12, 2021

Earlier in the night, the money manager revisited the issue of inflation by noting that real inflation-adjusted wages are down since Jan. 1.

American real wages - adjusted for inflation - are down 2.2% since Jan 1. Seems the ONLY truly meaningful thing that’s down this manic, manic year. Inflation is a massively regressive tax. Never forget it. pic.twitter.com/tsHRoRuh1Z — Cassandra (@michaeljburry) November 12, 2021

Earlier in the week, Burry tweeted about Tesla and helped erase billions from the market value of the company.