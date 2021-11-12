Nov 12, 2021
Big Short's Michael Burry calls out the SEC and Fed over market risks
Bloomberg News,
Overnight Michael Burry of Scion Asset Management, the investor made famous by Christian Bale in “The Big Short,” tweeted his concerns over inflation and the risks that he says are multiplying in the markets.
The investor voiced his concerns over risks in the markets by linking to a Wall Street Journal editorial that calls Rivian “The Government Unicorn” because “we live in the age of free money and endless government subsidy.”
Earlier in the night, the money manager revisited the issue of inflation by noting that real inflation-adjusted wages are down since Jan. 1.
Earlier in the week, Burry tweeted about Tesla and helped erase billions from the market value of the company.