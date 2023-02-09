Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager, Avenue Investment Management

FOCUS: Canadian large and mid-caps

MARKET OUTLOOK:

This is a slow-motion correction and it might take years to unwind a decade of zero interest rate policy.

Avenue’s investment strategy is focusing on essential businesses in the economy that can pass on cost increases to maintain profit margins and, for the most part, do not need public market financing.

Our plan is to accumulate shares in high-quality businesses as we go through this period of stock market weakness and emerge with a stronger portfolio than where we are today.

TOP PICKS:

BCE Inc. (BCE TSX)

Atkore (ATKR NYSE)

Gibson Energy (GEI TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BCE TSX Y Y Y ATKR NYSE Y Y Y GEI TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: February 10, 2022

Arc Resources (ARX TSX)

Then: $14.55

Now: $15.43

Return: 6%

Total Return: 9%

Superior Plus (SPB TSX)

Then: $13.16

Now: $10.33

Return: -21%

Total Return: -16%

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL TSX)

Then: $60.03

Now: $71.24

Return: 19%

Total Return: 23%

Total Return Average: 5%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ARX TSX Y Y Y SPB TSX Y Y Y AEM TSX N N N

