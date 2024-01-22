(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang’s trial on fraud charges was postponed for more than two months from its scheduled Feb. 27 start date.

US District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Monday moved the trial to May 6. Hwang and Archegos CFO Patrick Halligan are both facing charges over the collapse of the family office. Prosecutors claim fraud and market manipulation at Archegos cost banks $10 billion and contributed to a downward spiral at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hellerstein didn’t say why he was delaying the trial, but Hwang’s lawyers had last week asked for a shorter delay to more closely examine trading analyses produced by the prosecution’s experts. Prosecutors last week also filed a revised indictment containing slightly different language from the original 2022 charging document.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

