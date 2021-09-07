Bitcoin plunged as much as 17 per cent to its lowest level in a month as El Salvador’s crypto rollout appeared to be faltering.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as low as US$43,050 in New York Tuesday, tumbling more than 10 per cent in the course of an hour after it had broken above the closely watched US$50,000 level. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest digital tokens, lost as much as 19 per cent.

“Mystery selloffs, or selloffs where a legitimate reason is only found a significant while later are much more common in crypto than in other asset classes,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial. “The market remains far more opaque and global than most if not all other notable asset classes.”

The retreat comes as Bitcoin faces one of its biggest test in its 12-year history as El Salvador became the first country to adopt it as legal tender. The government disconnected the crypto wallet being used for the project early on Tuesday to sort out technical glitches and said they are running tests to make it available for download later in the day.

Users on platforms including Twitter and Reddit had discussed plans to buy US$30 worth of Bitcoin en masse on Tuesday to mark El Salvador’s Bitcoin law coming into effect. The potential coordinated price pump echoes previous online campaigns targeting meme stocks like GameStop Corp.

The Central American nation’s Bitcoin wallet, called Chivo, comes pre-loaded with US$30 worth of the currency for users who register with a Salvadoran national ID number.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, tweeted that he’s buying the dip, saying on Twitter that 150 new coins were added and that the country now holds 550 Bitcoin.

It appears the discount is ending



Thanks for the dip @IMFNews. We saved a million in printed paper.



El Salvador now holds 550 bitcoin.

Tuesday’s selloff is the biggest break in the rebound that had lifted Bitcoin almost 75 per cent since late July. Other coins that had enjoyed even bigger price rallies were faring worse: Cardano lost about 15 per cent Tuesday, while Dogecoin, the often-derided joke cryptocurrency, dropped near 20 per cent, according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Traders also flagged the poor seasonality as cause of concern. In the past decade, September is the only month when Bitcoin has failed to deliver positive returns. The token fell during the calendar month in six of the previous 10 years, losing more than 6 per cent on average, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Ether, the second-largest digital asset, also posted a drop, going from US$3,900 to roughly US$3,000 in a matter of minutes.

Shares of companies linked to cryptocurrencies also tumbled. Riot Blockchain Inc. slumped as much as 10 per cent, the steepest decline since July 27, while Marathon Digital sank 11 per cent. Coinbase Global Inc., the provider of an online trading platform for such digital currencies fell as much as 5.7 per cent and MicroStrategy Inc. declined 9.5 per cent.

Still, Bitcoin found support and bounced off its average price over the last 50 days. It recouped some of its losses to trade above its 200-day moving average, which is around US$46,000.

Many analysts were stumped by Bitcoin’s moves -- the coin is notorious for its volatility but the speed with which it plunged and recouped some of the losses took many by surprise. As of 12:16 p.m. in New York, it traded around US$47,100, a 9.3 per cent drop.

“It didn’t surprise me that Bitcoin didn’t rally on the El Salvador news, but this pullback is weird, especially since it came mid-morning and not shortly after the news broke,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “If it was a ‘fat finger’ at a hedge fund or brokerage firm, it won’t be a problem. If it is something else, I’ll become a lot more worried.”