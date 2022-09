(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin may be finding some support at the 2017 peak of $19,511 that, at the time, was a record high for the largest cryptocurrency. The token has wavered since mid-August, dropping below the closely-watched $20,000 level, but has averted a drop below the 2017 high over the period. Traders are watching technical levels to see if Bitcoin has found a floor after a 57% plunge in 2022.

