Bitcoin pushed higher Monday as proponents took the U.K.’s crypto crackdown in their stride after the token traded above a key technical level over the weekend.

The largest cryptocurrency advanced 6.9 per cent to US$34,874 as of 10:32 a.m. in London, in a second day of gains. The broad crypto space also climbed with the total market cap up about 5 per cent to US$1.44 trillion, according to CoinGecko pricing.

In one of the most significant moves to date by a regulator amid a global crackdown, Binance Markets Ltd., an affiliate of top global crypto exchange Binance, was banned by the U.K. financial watchdog from doing any regulated business in the country.

Crypto bulls often interpret tough regulatory action as a sign that the market is maturing. They also appeared to take further encouragement from Bitcoin’s failure to breach the closely-watched US$30,000 support level over the weekend.

“We’re seeing the US$30,000 level on Bitcoin being defended quite well with a number of tests at that level over the past month,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia-Pacific at crypto exchange Luno Pte. “We saw a lot of downward pressure on prices being defended, so this looks quite bullish at this point.”

Bitcoin has halved in recent weeks amid concern on its environmental impact and as regulators globally -- notably in China -- crack down on the industry. The digital currency had reached a record near US$65,000 in mid-April amid advocacy from the likes of Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk before he too criticized its green credentials.

For Luno’s Ayyar it is too soon to give the all-clear.

“One more push down to US$30,000 might not hold given the number of times we’ve tested it and there’s only so much liquidity there,” he said. “Post-US$30,000 and we should probably see US$24,000 to US$25,000.”