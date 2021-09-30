Blue Origin LLC defended its workplace culture Thursday after a former employee published an essay accusing the rocket company of fostering a toxic environment.

The former employee, Alexandra Abrams, also appeared on “CBS Mornings” to discuss what she described as a sexist culture. Abrams said she was fired from the Kent, Washington-based company in 2019.

“Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind,” the company said in an emailed statement. “We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct.”