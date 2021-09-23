(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Just a few weeks after warning that interest rates need to rise in the next few years, the Bank of England finds itself facing a delicate balance of risks as the recovery stalls and inflation accelerates

Other rate decisions include that from the Swiss National Bank while the Norges Bank is poised to raise rates

The U.K.’s record debut green bond sale has given debt chief Robert Stheeman conviction on the benefits of an environmental borrowing plan

European businesses in China urged the country to steer away from what they see as an “inward” turn of the economy to achieve self-sufficiency, which has impeded their operations and prospects

Turkey’s central bank governor is about to make his biggest decision since taking the job: hold interest rates and face Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s fury, or comply with the president’s timetable for a cut and risk a markets backlash

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022 More than the taper signal, it’s the shift in the dot plot that’s noteworthy, Bloomberg Economics says

Powell made clear that he won’t protect Wall Street from tough oversight if he gets a second term

Evergrande’s troubles are partly a familiar tale of an overextended, systemically important company taxing its creditors’ patience. Its situation also reflects deliberate policy choices made by the ruling Communist Party under President Xi Jinping

Chinese policy makers reiterated the need to fine-tune economic policies as the world’s second-largest economy faces increasing headwinds. Elsewhere, Beijing is quietly growing its homegrown payments system to allow cross-border transactions in yuan

A year-long boom in global semiconductor demand that has supported key Asian exporters still has room to run, according to a set of indicators tracking the industry

