(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s decision to end its negative-interest-rate policy has left markets largely unruffled because it was flagged well in advance, and the nation’s stocks should be able to extend their recent rally, analysts say.

Investors expect further rate increases from here to be gradual, which builds the case for Japanese equities to advance, at least over the medium term. Tuesday’s decision also opens room for the BOJ to eventually reduce bond purchases, although the commitment to keep buying for now should mitigate the risk of a surge in yields.

Here’s what analysts and strategists had to say:

Charu Chanana, market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets Pte

“A well-flagged decision from the BOJ has helped avoid turmoil in financial markets and reflects the power of strong communication. Commentary suggests that they expect accommodative conditions to persist for sometime which is a signal that concurrent rate rises are unlikely. Yen, therefore, still remains a yield differential play.”

“The new era of non-negative rates is also a confirmation of the recovery in Japanese economy. Higher returns on savings and investments in Japan can fuel spending power for consumers, and builds a case for Japanese equities to extend their momentum.”

Tomo Kinoshita, a global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan Ltd.

“In the stock market, foreign investors are expected to positively evaluate this policy change by the BOJ as a sign of structural change in the Japanese economy.”

“Although it’s necessary to look at the range, the BOJ will probably accept a rise of up to about 1.2% on a 10-year nominal JGB rate basis for the time being in order to keep the 10-year real interest rate in negative territory.”

Tetsuo Seshimo, a portfolio manager at Saison Asset Management Co.

“We have finally received a positive endorsement that deflation is on its way out, and I think that will be a positive factor. The point is that they would be ending its negative interest rates, but it doesn’t mean that it will go up and up and up, so I think that the overall view is more positive.”

“The point is that going from negative to zero is a rather low hurdle, and going from negative to 0.5 or 0.25 is a bit more difficult.”

Hiromi Ishihara, head of the equity investment department at Amundi Japan

I don’t expect a further rate hike by the BOJ at this stage, so a short-term correction is likely for bank stocks as they have been outperforming.

Given the strong Shunto survey, I expect domestic consumption to recover. Within domestic oriented names, I like machinery and construction given the strong capex demands corporates.

Akio Kato, senior manager of the strategic research and investment division at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co.

“We need to take into account the possibility that the central bank will gradually reduce its purchases of JGBs at some point after April. Given the upper limits of the planned purchase ranges have been reduced for the super-long debt, the BOJ will probably make it clearer that it wants to minimize the amount of purchases for tenors of 25 years and longer as much as possible.”

10-year yield is likely to rise to 1%-to-1.2% by year-end.

Keisuke Tsuruta, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

“The commitment of expanding the monetary base has been seen as a hurdle for cuts to the BOJ’s bond purchases. Now, the BOJ can proceed with reductions in debt purchases without being restricted by the inflation-overshooting commitment.”

“Because the inflation target has not actually been achieved, the BOJ is not in such a hurry to raise rates continuously. The risks of a surge in yields are mitigated by the fixed-rate bond buying operation and fund-supply operation.”

Toshiyasu Ohashi, chief credit analyst at Daiwa Securities Co.

This is the first step toward a market where investors will be aware of proper credit risk.

“Corporate bonds are not supposed to be a financial product with a long-term duration risk, but notes with 10-year, 20-year, or 30-year, or even 50 year exist now on the assumption that interest rates would fall and the easing would continue.”

--With assistance from Aya Wagatsuma, Ayai Tomisawa and Masaki Kondo.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.