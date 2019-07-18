(Bloomberg) -- It was November 2011 and Silvio Berlusconi’s back was to the wall.

Italy’s 10-year bond yields were spiking above 7% and the prime minister was stalling. Summoned to a room on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in the French Mediterranean resort of Cannes, Berlusconi was confronted by Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy. They demanded to know what he was going to do to convince markets and halt the contagion -- but received little reassurance.

Less than two weeks later, with the front pages of Italian newspapers screaming about “Lo Spread,” Berlusconi resigned, a victim of the crisis then wracking the euro.

Berlusconi’s fate is a reminder that there was a time when sovereign bond yields could bring down governments. Indeed, any hint of a government crisis, the risk of war, or shaky public finances would once keep investors away. Not anymore.

‘No Choice’

With most central banks in developed markets keeping interest rates at rock bottom, yields are at historic lows across the board, almost regardless of the government’s actions. That’s prompting investors to turn to riskier sovereigns, low-rated corporate bonds and emerging markets in the quest for meaningful returns.

“For investors who need income-generating assets, there is no choice but to go further out the risk curve,” said Dimitris Valatsas, Director of European research at Greenmantle, a macroeconomic and geopolitical advisory firm.

Eight years on, Italy is still shouldering the largest debt pile in the euro area and saddled with a stagnant economy. The unlikely coalition government comprising two populist parties is in near-perpetual risk of collapse, it’s made a point of antagonizing the European Union and its biggest members, and even flirts with ditching the euro. Who cares? Two-year yields went negative this month anyway, with notes now yielding -0.04%.

Or consider Greece, the wellspring of the euro crisis, where 10-year yields topped 40% in March 2012 under a caretaker government following the resignation of George Papandreou as prime minister. (He too was harangued Cannes and quit days later). On Tuesday, just nine days after Kyriakos Mitsotakis swept Syriza’s Alexis Tsipras out of office, his New Democracy government sold 7-year notes at below 2%. Greece’s 10-year bond now yields 2.2%, just a smidgen above the U.S. Treasury benchmark, albeit thanks to the European Central Bank having introduced negative rates earlier.

Turkey, Ukraine

The search for yield doesn’t stop at the euro-zone’s trouble children. Earlier this month, Greece’s neighbor Turkey saw borrowing costs drop at a 5-year-note issuance which was subscribed three times, and at a lower cost than last year for the same tenor. That’s despite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to oust the central bank chief, and the prospect of U.S. sanctions over his decision to ignore U.S. warnings and go ahead with the purchase of Russia’s advanced S-400 air-defense missile system.

In Ukraine, meanwhile, endemic corruption and the effective partition of the country at Russia’s hands have had little impact on investor appetite for the nation’s debt. The country sold its first euro-denominated bond in 14 years last month, drawing an order book of 6 billion euros for its 1 billion-note.

Qatar’s persistent conflict with regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia has also failed to daunt investors. Earlier this year, a three-part $12 billion bond sale attracted around $50 billion in demand, taking advantage of a pause in U.S. interest-rate increases that has sent investors flocking to emerging-market debt.

Bond markets becoming increasingly impervious to geopolitical and government risks doesn’t mean that sovereigns can do whatever they want without consequences, however. Fundamentals still matter, and much of the appetite is driven by improvements in the economic conditions in the countries benefiting from the bonanza.

“In Ukraine, the elections could lead to better policy formation and more consistent relations with the IMF,” said Richard Segal, a London-based senior emerging-markets analyst at Manulife Asset Management. He cited examples of sovereigns that enjoy a spell of favor with markets, such as Turkey, where things are becoming more predictable. In Italy, meanwhile, the coalition “seems less combative in general than previously,” he said.

Spain’s Reign

Such is the feeling of laissez-faire in bond markets that sovereigns don’t even need to have a government to benefit from the low-yield environment. Take Spain, which has held four elections since 2011 -- that’s two more than Italy -- and poor Pedro Sanchez is struggling to piece together a coalition three months after winning the last vote. No matter: the Spanish government, such as it is, can borrow for up to five years at negative rates. Ditto Belgium, which hasn’t yet managed to form a government either but can still borrow at negative rates.

To be sure, investors still shun the debt of some countries seen under severe financial stress and no signs of improvement. The Eurobonds of Lebanon, where finances are deteriorating, Suriname and Belize have all lost money since a global rally in riskier assets began about two months ago, despite being part of a very small club of sovereigns with yields above 10%.

Still, market pressure on governments is weaker, creating a breeding ground for more irresponsible behavior. As for investors themselves, lowering the bar of risk-taking means they “end up owning assets they are not necessarily familiar or comfortable with,” said Valatsas at Greenmantle. Taken as a whole, “risk-bearing capacity migrates from issuers to asset owners,” he said. And that, he added, “can be a source of resilience in a crisis.”

