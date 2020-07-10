Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

Focus: North American large caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

The good news is we're halfway through 2020. The bad news is we're halfway through 2020.

We are U.S. dollar bulls and have been for the last eight years. All my stock picks have been in U.S. dollars over this time frame and on Canadian dollar strength, we would recommend to purchase more. When we think about the second half of the year, the issues that global institutions will potentially have to respond to will be interesting and probably historic. 2020 has a feel of significant change in market leadership and the economic backdrop that we have been witnessing over the last decade. And then there's the US’s presidential election: I hope everyone has their seatbelts on because it will be a barn-burner for sure.

We're entering into second quarter’s earnings season and yes, we know the earnings on some companies will be awful. However some will be good, if not exceptional. At zero interest rates, what valuation should successful companies not impacted by COVID (mostly tech stocks) trade at? As we have been seeing over the last month and a half, substantially higher. As second quarter earnings are released, look for increased variability in individual industries and companies. Stock-specific news can crater share prices in a heartbeat or the opposite if one is short the stock. It should be fun.

Top Picks

Brian Acker's Top Picks Brian Acker shares his top picks: Oracle, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Intel.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL NYSE) - According to Model Price, there is an upside of 45 per cent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY NYSE) - According to Model Price, there is an upside of 92 per cent.

Intel Corporation (INTC NASD) - According to Model Price, there is an upside of 86 per cent.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ORCL Y Y Y BMY Y Y Y INTC Y Y Y

Past Picks: July 29, 2019

Brian Acker's Past Picks Brian Acker reviews his past picks: Johnson and Johnson, Apple and Fidelity National.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ NYSE)

Then: $133.02

Now: $142.28

Return: 7%

Total Return: 10%

Apple (AAPL NASD)

Then: $209.68

Now: $380.92

Return: 82%

Total Return: 84%

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS NYSE)

Then: $136.71

Now: $135.45

Return: -1%

Total Return: 1%

Total Return Average: 32%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND JNJ Y Y N AAPL Y Y N FIS Y Y N

Website: apps.facebook.com/modelprice

Twitter: @modelpriceguy

Blog: modelprice.wordpress.com