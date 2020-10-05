Brian Acker, president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Acker Finley

MARKET OUTLOOK

We’re U.S. dollar bulls and have been for the last eight or so years. All my stock picks have been in U.S. dollars over this time frame and on Canadian dollar strength, we would recommend purchasing more U.S. dollars. Currently, the financial markets are trying to digest (price in) a lot of potential future shock: the U.S. presidential election, a second COVID-19 wave, the current state of the world economy and where potentially it might be heading, how central bankers and governmental officials will react to this new economic reality, what sectors are the least impacted going forward and how may this change over time.

We believe numerous potential shocks can and will be avoided or mitigated by holding U.S. dollars.

TOP PICKS

INTEL CORP (INTC NASD) - Closed Friday at $51.01. Has a model price of $93.18; that’s an 82 per cent upside as of Friday’s computer run.

ORACLE CORP (ORCL NYSE) - Closed Friday at $58.83. Has a model price of $86.02 that’s a 46 per cent upside as of Friday’s computer run.

BRISTOL-MEYERS SQUIBB (BMY NYSE) - Closed Friday at $58.72. Has a mode price of $111.32; that’s a 90 per cent upside as of Friday’s computer run.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND INTC Y Y N ORCL Y Y N BMY Y Y N

PAST PICKS: OCT. 15, 2019

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA NASD)

Then: $54.52

Now: $36.26

Return: -33%

Total return: -31%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ NYSE)

Then: $132.84

Now: $146.91

Return: 11%

Total return: 14%

Intel Corp (INTC NASD)

Then: $52.65

Now: $51.43

Return: -2%

Total return: 1%

Total return average: -5%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND WBA Y Y N JNJ Y Y N INTC Y Y N

