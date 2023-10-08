(Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has agreed to buy cancer drugmaker Mirati Therapeutics Inc. for $4.8 billion as the company seeks new revenue paths after one top-selling drug lost patent exclusivity and others face competition later this decade.

Mirati shareholders will get $58 per share in cash, the companies said in a statement on Sunday. The deal is still subject to approval.

The deal will bolster Bristol’s pipeline, helping reduce its reliance on its top selling blood-thinner Eliquis and cancer blockbuster drug Opdivo, which are scheduled to face generic competition later this decade. Bristol was forced to slash its outlook this year after sales of blood cancer drug Revlimid, its third-largest revenue driver, withered in the face of generic competition.

Mirati is in the process of rolling out its first product to patients, a lung-cancer drug called Krazati. A sale would give the US company further resources to commercialize the treatment and fund more studies. Mirati received accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration in December, though European regulators have so far withheld support for the medicine.

“Mirati is another important step forward in our efforts to grow our diversified oncology portfolio and further strengthen Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline for the latter half of the decade and beyond,” said Chris Boerner, Bristol’s incoming chief executive officer.

Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable contingent value right for each Mirati share held, potentially worth $12.00 per share in cash, representing an additional $1b of value opportunity, the companies said in a statement.

The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and the Mirati boards of directors.

