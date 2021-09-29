(Bloomberg) -- As cars lined up for fuel at gasoline stations across the U.K., sounding their horns in protest at a supply chain crisis that’s also emptied supermarket shelves, members of the Labour Party were at the English seaside focused on their own frustrations.

In normal times, you might expect warnings of shortages, the rising cost of living and a government seemingly struggling to get a grip on the situation to be a boost for a country’s biggest opposition party.

Yet the reality is that despite the crises besetting Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson—a chronic dearth of truck drivers, surging energy prices and lines outside hospital emergency rooms—few in Labour actually believe they have much chance of beating him at the next general election.

Inside the bubble of a rundown conference center in Brighton, leader Keir Starmer attempted to present himself as a credible prime minister-in-waiting. The main task was to unite a fractious party still living in the shadow of predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, who led Labour to its worst election defeat in living memory in 2019. There’s a long road ahead.

Labour is struggling to overtake the Tories in the polls, yet would currently need around a 12-point lead to win outright because of the electoral system and the challenge of gaining back ground in Scotland, said John Curtice, politics professor at Strathclyde University. That’s only slightly less than the lead for Tony Blair when he won a landslide in 1997, he said. “Arithmetically, it’s a very considerable task.”

That’s a particularly tall order for Starmer, a former lawyer who only entered parliament in 2015, opposed Brexit and is up against a populist celebrity politician who uses slogans and jokes to land policies with little detail.

Read More: Labour Gears Up for Johnson to Call Election Next Year

In his first major speech to a live audience since becoming leader when Covid-19 hit in spring 2020, Starmer spoke directly to voters who turned away from Labour. “We will never under my leadership go into an election with a manifesto that is not a serious plan for government,” he said on Wednesday. He dismissed repeated heckles from a few members in the hall. “Shouting slogans or changing lives, conference?” he said to a standing ovation.

But one senior ally of Starmer, speaking on condition of anonymity, privately admits Labour hasn’t yet figured out a strategy to compete with Johnson and his energetic positivity or “boosterism.” Labour is like the old man in the corner of the pub at the end of the evening saying everything is terrible, another party figure said, while Johnson stands in the middle of the room and offers to buy everyone a drink.

The Eton and Oxford University educated Johnson is “one of the lads,” one Labour-turned-Conservative voter in the Midlands town of Worksop told BBC Radio 4 last Sunday.

Indeed, with that backdrop, branding Johnson and his government “scum,” as Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner did on the first night of Brighton conference, was met with private fury by much of Starmer’s team. Voters in former Labour heartlands flocked to Johnson in 2019 and those most serious about winning power want to better understand why they did, one frontbencher said.

There are doubts at a senior level over Starmer’s ability to communicate his vision for Britain and offer people hope rather than gloom. One senior ally said that as a top lawyer, he finds it hard to simply repeat slogans. Yet that’s what he has to do, they said, pointing to Johnson’s “Get Brexit Done” and “Leveling Up” mantras. John Bercow, the former Conservative speaker of the House of Commons and now a Labour member, said the party “needs a narrative.”

There’s also recognition among Starmer’s team that the party hasn’t attacked hard enough. Broadcasters were complaining last week that a Labour spokesperson wasn’t available for the morning round of interviews despite the energy crisis engulfing Johnson. Starmer has also been reticent to blame Brexit for Britain’s supply chain crisis.

The Conservative Party, meanwhile, sees Starmer as an interim opponent. One Tory member of Parliament compared him with former Prime Minister David Cameron’s predecessor. Starmer is “the one before The One,” another Tory MP said.

Allies of Starmer say that’s unfair, given the task he has of uniting the party after Corbyn’s more radical socialist wing dominated. One shadow Cabinet member, Andy McDonald, an ally of Corbyn, dramatically quit the frontbench on Monday after the leadership failed to support his minimum wage proposal.

“We could have superman as the leader of the Labour Party but it would still be difficult given the damage that was done in 2019,” said Labour MP Darren Jones.

There were signs of hope for centrists at the conference. Members approved rule changes that will give MPs more power, making it harder for left-wing local members to boot them out. References to patriotism in speeches were roundly applauded, and business groups welcomed Labour’s overtures toward them.

“It was quite impressive to see Labour is in listening mode and being constructive” with business, said Shevaun Haviland, British Chambers of Commerce director general.

Winning back “Red Wall” voters who turned from Labour to the Conservatives in swathes of northern England will take patience. One Labour MP likened it to a person who’d decided to divorce after a long and difficult marriage—they’re not going to run straight back.

And the party needs to aim its sights far wider. Efforts will be ramped up in Scotland, where many traditional Labour seats switched to the Scottish National Party in 2015, and in working class areas like Harlow, southeast England.

While few at the top of the party privately expect a majority at the next general election—which most expect to happen in 2023, but could be as soon as next year—they point out politics is volatile nowadays. There’s a growing chasm between Johnson’s promises and the reality on the ground, one frontbencher said, and there will be a tipping point for him.

As Helena Dollimore, a councilor from south London, told the conference: “I was at primary school the last time Labour won an election, and I don’t want to be drawing my pension the next time.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.