GIC Pte. and Greystar Real Estate Partners have agreed to buy one of the UK’s largest student-accommodation businesses from Brookfield Asset Management Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The Singaporean wealth fund and US-based property investor are putting the finishing touches on a roughly £3.3 billion (US per cent4.2 billion) purchase of the Student Roost portfolio, the people said. A deal may be announced as soon as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A representative for Brookfield declined to comment, while spokespeople for GIC and Greystar couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. News of the deal was reported earlier by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the process.

Student housing continues to be popular among financial investors in the UK, with the number students vastly outnumbering rooms available in purpose-built accommodation. The shortage is being exacerbated as international students return to the UK amid a removal of pandemic-era lockdowns and quarantines.

Student Roost operates in more than 20 cities across the UK and is expected to have about 23,000 beds by the end of the 2022-23 academic year. It drew interest from private equity and strategic bidders, including Blackstone Inc. and Unite Group Plc, Bloomberg News reported previously.

Toronto-based Brookfield entered the UK student housing market in 2016 when it bought a portfolio of roughly 5,000 beds from Avenue Capital Group and developed it into what is now Student Roost.

The sale of the business is one of the largest deals in the sector since Blackstone agreed to buy the iQ Student Accommodation business from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Wellcome Trust for about US per cent6 billion in 2020