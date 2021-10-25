(Bloomberg) -- Brown University will expand financial aid for students with fundraising gains and returns from its endowment, which led the Ivy League in investment performance, with a 52% increase. The school will increase scholarships for moderate-income students and develop a college-preparatory program for students in its hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, among other initiatives, according to a statement Monday. Brown didn’t detail how much will be spent on the programs. The endowment contributed $194 million to the university’s operating budget in fiscal 2021, Brown said in a statement Monday. “The university has an enduring commitment to ensuring that talented young people can afford to come to Brown, regardless of their socioeconomic background,” Brown University President Christina Paxson said in the statement. “We are fortunate that strong financials provide us with a rare opportunity to make new investments in cultivating the next generation of leaders.”

Because Brown’s endowment contribution to the university’s operating budget is based on average market value over the previous three years, the investment returns contributed in fiscal 2021 are expected to steadily increase in each of the coming years, the school said Monday.

