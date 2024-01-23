(Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev said it laid off an unspecified number of workers in its US sales division as part of the world’s biggest brewing company’s strategy of focusing on its largest brands.

“On January 12, we announced updates to our U.S. sales team structure that will simplify our organization and bring even more focus behind our Mega Brand strategy,” the company said in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News. This will drive “increased collaboration with our wholesaler partners and retailer customers.”

It didn’t disclose further details.

Last year, the company said it would trim less than 2% of its US workforce, or about 350 jobs, after an online promotion featuring a transgender influencer sparked a conservative backlash that damaged sales.

