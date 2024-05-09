(Bloomberg) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers, the global accounting firm, eliminated 60 jobs in Canada as the company braces for the fallout from the nation’s economic slowdown, according to people familiar with the situation.

The company employs about 7,700 people in Canada. It had already cut about 2% of its workforce in the country at the end of last year.

“We routinely review our business model to best meet the evolving needs of our clients, and to enable us to deliver differently, as we adapt and respond to changes in the market. Due to our most recent review, we had to eliminate some roles,” said Anuja Kale-Agarwal, a spokesperson for PwC, who declined to say how many jobs were cut.

Preliminary data suggest that Canada’s economic growth stalled in March, fueled by a slump in manufacturing and retail trade, Statistics Canada reported last month. That followed a weaker-expected expansion the month before.

