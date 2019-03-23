(Bloomberg) -- Bulgarian Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva resigned after a real-estate deal raised questions about possible conflicts of interest.

The Balkan country’s anti-corruption commission opened an inquiry Friday after several media investigations alleged Tsacheva and other ruling party officials, including caucus leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov and former Culture Minister Vezhdi Rashidov, bought apartments in the capital Sofia below market prices. They have denied wrongdoing.

“I’m not worried that I may have committed a crime,” Tsacheva told reporters in a Nova TV stream from the city of Stara Zagora. ”But while there are ongoing inquiries by the anti-corruption commission and by the prosecution, it’s not right to work as a justice minister.”

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov discussed the deal with Tsacheva and accepted her resignation, the government said in an email Saturday.

