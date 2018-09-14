(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Jerry Brown -- nicknamed “Governor Moonbeam” during his first term as governor in the 1970s -- wants to launch a satellite to tackle climate change.

The state will team up with San Francisco-based Planet Labs to send up a satellite to measure heat-trapping gases blamed for global warming, he said in closing remarks at the Global Climate Action Summit, which he co-chaired with Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP. The orbiter will be able to detect the source of pollutants such as methane, according to a statement. Brown had proposed the state launch a communications satellite in the 1970s.

“With science still under attack and the climate threat growing, we’re launching our own damn satellite,” Brown said in San Francisco. California will also partner with the Environmental Defense Fund, which announced a separate plan in April to build and launch a satellite to measure major global sources of methane, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Chediak in San Francisco at mchediak@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Joe Ryan at jryan173@bloomberg.net, Margot Habiby, Will Wade

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.