(Bloomberg) -- California will preserve federal environmental and worker safety standards in the face of any Trump administration rollbacks if Governor Gavin Newsom signs a bill that the Democrat-controlled legislature passed Saturday.

Under SB 1, if federal officials weaken certain regulations in effect the day before Donald Trump took office, the state’s agencies would have to maintain the protections to be at least on par with the original standards. It also allows citizens to sue over rollbacks under certain circumstances.

The legislation called “Trump insurance” shows the deepening regulatory conflict between the administration and the state as they battle over everything from auto emissions to light bulbs. The California measure, approved by over the objections of groups such as water districts that don’t want a lock on regulations, could be a template for other states, particularly those with similar politics.

Newsom has until Oct. 13 to pass or veto the bill.

To contact the reporters on this story: Romy Varghese in San Francisco at rvarghese8@bloomberg.net;Emily Dooley in Sacramento at edooley6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Campbell at ecampbell14@bloomberg.net, Michael B. Marois

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.