(Bloomberg) -- Storm-weary California is bracing for new round of drenching rains, heavy snowfall and dangerous winds as the death toll from a series of atmospheric rivers reached 19 people.

State officials warned that new storm systems arriving over the long holiday weekend could trigger additional flooding, landslides and power outages with soils already saturated and rivers and creeks swollen with record rainfall. The Northern California tourist towns of Carmel and Pebble Beach on the Monterey Peninsula remained vulnerable to being cut off from the rest of the state from flooding on the nearby Salinas River, officials said.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet,” California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward said during a media briefing Friday. “These storms are amongst the most-deadly natural disasters in the modern history of our state,” she added.

A series of atmospheric rivers have flowed off the Pacific Ocean to hammer California since the end of December, flooding cities and towns, triggering landslides and burying roads with mud, fallen trees and debris. The storms so far have caused more than $30 billion in damages, according to AccuWeather Inc. California officials said they continue to do damage assessments and do not yet have a total.

Over the past 18 days, rainfall has averaged 9 inches statewide, with some locations receiving what they normally would get over a year, said David Lawrence, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The state should get a brief break from the rain toward the end of next week, Lawrence said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.