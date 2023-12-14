California Votes to Extend Life of Last Nuclear Power Plant

(Bloomberg) -- California regulators moved to extend the life of its last nuclear power plant to reduce blackout risks amid the state’s transition to a carbon-free electrical grid.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to keep PG&E Corp.’s Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running until 2030. The approval is contingent on PG&E getting an operating license extension from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Read More: California, Long Leery of Nuclear Power, Joins Bid to Save It

Diablo Canyon was set to be shut down by 2025 but California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation last year that reversed an agreement between the state, PG&E and environmental groups to retire the facility.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.