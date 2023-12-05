(Bloomberg) -- Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has re-engaged with China in his new capacity as foreign secretary, holding a call with counterpart Wang Yi, according to an announcement by China’s foreign ministry.

China and the UK should maintain communication and deepen cooperation in face of the complex international situation and global challenges, Wang told Cameron, Beijing’s readout of the call showed on Tuesday.

Wang cautioned that China opposes any misuse of sanctions that would hurt its interests, and hopes the UK adopts a “correct” view over China, the statement showed.

“We discussed our intention to have a constructive relationship, the situation in Israel and Gaza, and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Cameron said in a post on social media site X on Tuesday. “The UK will continue to engage with China where it furthers our interests,” he also said.

Cameron famously heralded a “golden era” in relations with China when he was prime minister back in 2015, hosting President Xi Jinping on a state visit when they enjoyed a beer together and took selfies in what would later be seen as a high-point in bilateral ties.

Read more: Cameron’s China Ties Draw Scrutiny With ‘Golden Era’ Over

Cameron’s appointment last month drew criticism at a time when the UK’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated over controversies including the suppression of civil liberties in Hong Kong and Beijing’s stance on Taiwan. In a major foreign policy speech last year, Sunak said China was a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.