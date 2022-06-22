You have to have the infrastructure in place to support the growing population: Mike Moffat

Canada’s population grew at the fastest rate for the first quarter since 1990 thanks to continued immigration.

The number of people living in Canada rose by 0.3 per cent, or 127,978, to 38.7 million in the first three months of 2022, according to Statistics Canada estimates released Wednesday in Ottawa. The report showed accelerating gains following a slow-growth period in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The majority of the gains came from international migration, which remains driver of population and labor growth in Canada. The country welcomed 113,699 immigrants in the first quarter, the highest number in any first quarter since quarterly data became available in 1946.

Canada’s biggest province, Ontario, also reached a milestone, with its population surpassing 15 million for the first time.

With an aging workforce and a record number of job vacancies, robust immigration will be “even more critical to the labor market,” the statistics agency said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has set an ambitious plan to bring in more than 1.3 million newcomers over the next three years to support the country’s post-pandemic growth. Last year, Canada welcomed more than 405,000 new residents, the largest single-year increase in its history.

Here’s more new data on Canada’s immigration and labor supply from Statistics Canada: