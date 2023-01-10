Barratt Says It May Build Fewer Homes This Year as UK Sales Dive
Barratt Developments Plc has seen a sharp slowdown in sales rates as high borrowing costs and the threat of a house price plunge combine to undermine the UK property market.
It appears the city underestimated the power of an undisrupted Christmas to get Brits to open their wallets — at least that’s what you’d take away from Sainsburys’ and JD Sports’ updates this morning. Both companies said their Christmas periods were better than expected and both of them said their earnings would now be at the top end of expectations. Yet outside of festive bubble, things are not as positive — cybersecurity company Darktrace has been caught off guard by target customers cutting b
Singaporeans want the government to address housing affordability and cost-of-living issues better, according to a poll by YouGov Plc, underscoring concerns brought on by an influx of rich immigrants and high-earners.
China’s banks lent more to companies last month amid increasing support for the property sector, a sign of optimism as credit expansion more broadly slowed down with Covid disruptions and a turbulent bond market.
The worst may be over for some of China’s most cash-strapped firms, as signs grow that their access to financing is improving with Beijing’s pledge to support the private sector and alleviate a housing crisis.
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
The housing market outlook from economist Rishi Sondhi attributes the prediction to the poorest affordability level since the late 80s and early 90s.
Sondhi is forecasting that home sales will reach their bottom sometime in early 2023, after declining 20 per cent from peak to trough.
He says steep annual average price declines are expected in most of the Atlantic provinces, Ontario and B.C. in 2023, while lesser drops will materialize across the Prairies and in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Canadian Real Estate Association said last month that the actual national average home price was $632,802 in November, a 12 per cent decline from the same month last year.
November home sales totalled 30,135, a 39 per cent drop from a year prior.