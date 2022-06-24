Canadian employers looked to fill over 1M jobs in April Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Employers across Canada were looking to fill 1,001,100 positions at the beginning of April, Statistics Canada reported Friday.



Job vacancies across every sector increased for the second month in a row, up 2.4 per cent from March. The majority of the openings are said to be seasonal, as vacancies tend to increase in the spring and summer. Compared to a year earlier, vacancies surged 44.4 per cent.



The data also revealed job openings reached record highs in Alberta and Ontario, up 20.6 per cent and 4.3 per cent, respectively.



The industry looking to fill the most jobs was construction, which had a record 89,900 vacancies in April, up 43.3 per cent from a year ago.



While Canadian employers scramble to fill open positions, the data provided fresh evidence of the labour market’s recovery from the pandemic.



Statistics Canada said that, for the first time, every province reached or surpassed employment levels seen in February 2020, before COVID-19 took hold.