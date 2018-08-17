Canadian inflation rises 3% in July, highest reading since 2011

Canada's inflation hit the 3 per cent mark for the first time since 2011 in July, an unexpected surge that adds pressure on the Bank of Canada to accelerate interest-rate increases.

The consumer price index recorded an annual pace of 3 per cent in July, quickening from 2.5 per cent a month earlier, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. Economists expected the inflation rate to remain unchanged.

The faster-than-expected gains will test Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's resolve to raise interest rates gradually over the next year to avoid a disruption to the economy. Price gains have now reached the upper end of the central bank's 1 per cent to 3 per cent inflation range.

One comfort will be the increases last month reflected largely transitory gains, with underlying inflation little changed at about the central bank's 2 per cent target, the statistics agency said. In July, it was a surge in air transport and travel tour prices driving much of the acceleration.

Core measures of inflation -- seen by officials as a better gauge of underlying inflation trends -- ticked up slightly to an average of 2 per cent, from 1.97 per cent in June.

Gasoline prices -- up 0.8 per cent in July and 25.4 per cent from a year earlier -- have also been a main contributor to the recent acceleration in prices. Excluding gasoline, inflation would be 2.2 per cent in July.

There was little discernable effect of higher tariffs on consumer prices in July. Statistics Canada released a report on the estimated impacts of Canada's tariffs on U.S. metal and consumer products and found there would only be a small overall increase -- with no more than a decimal point increase to inflation over a limited period of time.

Other CPI Highlights

-Monthly inflation was up 0.5 per cent in July, versus analyst expectations for a 0.1 per cent gain. On a seasonally adjusted basis, inflation was also up 0.5 per cent, the biggest increase since January.

-The “common” and “median” core rates were unchanged at 1.9 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. The “trim” rate rose to 2.1 per cent from 2 per cent

-Inflation for services in July was 3.2 per cent, the fastest pace since 2008. Goods inflation was 2.8 per cent.

-Air transportation prices were up 16.4 per cent during the month of July, with travel tour prices up 13.9 per cent. Telephone services and electricity prices also acted as transitory impacts on July inflation.