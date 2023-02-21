Canadian Netflix users can no longer share passwords

Canadian Netflix users have reached the deadline to set the primary location for their account, marking the first step in the streaming giant’s plan to crack down on password sharing.

In setting a primary location, anyone who lives in the same household as the paying user will have access to the platform, while members who had been using the account in a different location will be shut out, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Should a user wish to share their account with a member who does not live in their household, they can do so with up to two accounts, but at a cost. Additional users can be added to standard and premium plans in Canada for a charge of $7.99.

Netflix has also launched a page for users to manage their access and devices as another attempt to control the oversharing of passwords. As for its users who are travelling, the platform will allow members to log into a new device.

The company decided to put these measures in place in an attempt to stop the sharing of 100 million accounts, which they said is impacting their ability to invest in new content for viewers.