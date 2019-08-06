{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canadian stocks on worst streak in 11 months as trade war weighs

    Michael Bellusci and Divya Balji, Bloomberg News

    Canadian stocks played catch up to a global market carnage as trading resumed Tuesday after a long weekend.

    The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged as much as 1.7 per cent Tuesday, extending its slump for a sixth straight session -- its longest losing streak since Sept. 10. Energy stocks were the biggest decliners on the benchmark as the price of oil continued to slide despite China’s move to stabilize the yuan. Gold miners soared as the price of the precious metal neared US$1,500 per ounce on Monday.

    The S&P 500 Index plunged 3 per cent Monday, its worst this year, as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated. On Tuesday, China took steps to limit weakness in the yuan, providing some stability to global financial markets after the global rout. American equities rebounded as dip-buyers came back into the market.

    Separately, troubled construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) plunged 8.7 per cent to a 15-year low after company’s top shareholder Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec said Monday SNC must build a culture of execution and take a “major step up in discipline” to implement new strategy.

    In other moves:

    Stocks

    Gold miners: Eldorado Gold gains 9.9 per cent, Yamana Gold jumps 8.9 per cent
    Aurora Cannabis rises 6.8 per cent after saying it’s on track for positive adj. Ebitda
    Just Energy Group falls 9.3 per cent after CEO change amid strategic review
    Peyto Exploration & Development drops 7.5 per cent
    Gran Tierra Energy falls 6.9 per cent

    Commodities

    Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a US$12.80 discount to WTI
    Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,470.54 an ounce

    FX/Bonds

    The Canadian dollar fell 0.2 per cent to $1.3232 per U.S. dollar
    The Canada 10-year government bond yield fell to.26 per cent

