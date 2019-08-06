Canadian stocks on worst streak in 11 months as trade war weighs

Canadian stocks played catch up to a global market carnage as trading resumed Tuesday after a long weekend.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged as much as 1.7 per cent Tuesday, extending its slump for a sixth straight session -- its longest losing streak since Sept. 10. Energy stocks were the biggest decliners on the benchmark as the price of oil continued to slide despite China’s move to stabilize the yuan. Gold miners soared as the price of the precious metal neared US$1,500 per ounce on Monday.

The S&P 500 Index plunged 3 per cent Monday, its worst this year, as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated. On Tuesday, China took steps to limit weakness in the yuan, providing some stability to global financial markets after the global rout. American equities rebounded as dip-buyers came back into the market.

Separately, troubled construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) plunged 8.7 per cent to a 15-year low after company’s top shareholder Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec said Monday SNC must build a culture of execution and take a “major step up in discipline” to implement new strategy.

In other moves:

Stocks

Gold miners: Eldorado Gold gains 9.9 per cent, Yamana Gold jumps 8.9 per cent

Aurora Cannabis rises 6.8 per cent after saying it’s on track for positive adj. Ebitda

Just Energy Group falls 9.3 per cent after CEO change amid strategic review

Peyto Exploration & Development drops 7.5 per cent

Gran Tierra Energy falls 6.9 per cent

Commodities

Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a US$12.80 discount to WTI

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,470.54 an ounce

FX/Bonds

The Canadian dollar fell 0.2 per cent to $1.3232 per U.S. dollar

The Canada 10-year government bond yield fell to.26 per cent