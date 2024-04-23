(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald hired former B. Riley Financial Inc. bankers Tim Bottrell and Travis Hogan as managing directors for its new alternative capital solutions group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The group will focus on raising financing across the capital structure, from equity through senior secured debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t yet public. Bottrell, who’s based in New York, is set to join in May, while Hogan has started at the firm, led by Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick.

A Cantor Fitzgerald spokeswoman declined to comment.

Wall Street buy- and sell-side firms have increasingly focused on capital solutions. Lazard Inc., for instance, launched its capital-solutions arm last July, and GTCR LLC hired a Silver Point Capital executive to help build out a new capital solutions business, Bloomberg News reported in January.

Cantor has been bolstering its investment-banking efforts, including by hiring a group of technology dealmakers led by Cole Bader. The firm also hired Jacob Weinig as a managing director and head of of derivatives, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

