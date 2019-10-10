(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S has seen the future of the beer bottle, and it’s made of paper.

The Danish brewer is presenting two research prototype bottles made from wood fiber and lined with a polymer barrier at the World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen Friday. The company is also founding the Paper Bottle Co., a joint venture with Coca-Cola Co., Pernod Ricard SA’s Absolut vodka and cosmetics giant L’Oreal SA that aims to develop more sustainable packaging alternatives.

The world’s largest consumer-goods companies are working to reduce their environmental impact amid pressure from shoppers. Nestle SA has unveiled paper wrapping for Yes fruit and nut bars, while Unilever pledged earlier this week to halve its use of newly made plastic by 2025.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman, Anne Pollak

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.