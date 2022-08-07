(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. said Kewsong Lee has stepped down as chief executive officer of the US private equity giant.

Co-Founder Bill Conway, current non-executive co-chairman, will immediately serve as interim CEO during the search for a permanent replacement, the company said in a statement.

With Lee’s five-year employment agreement coming to a close at the end of the year, he and the board agreed that the time is right to begin a search for a new CEO to lead Carlyle in its next phase of growth, the company said.

A newly formed search committee will help find a permanent successor, it said. The company also formed a CEO office to assist Conway and make a “seamless transition” once a successor has been identified.

