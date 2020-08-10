With the U.S. cruise industry shuttered, Carnival Corp. had planned to restart some trips this month out of Germany. But even those dates are getting pushed back.

The first voyages on Carnival’s Aida Cruises brand will now leave from Kiel, Germany, starting on Sept. 6, while others will sail from Hamburg starting on Sept. 12, according to a company statement Monday.

In the U.S., Carnival is joining other major cruise lines in suspending operations until Oct. 31, a decision announced by trade group Cruise Lines International Association last week.

Beyond the Kiel and Hamburg sailings, Aida will wait until Sept. 30 to resume cruising.

