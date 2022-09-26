21m ago
Cathie Wood Says US Dollar Strength Could Yet Prompt Fed Pivot
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US dollar strength has been “devastating to the rest of the world and should come back to bite” the country’s competitiveness and economic activity, eventually “forcing the Fed to pivot” away from its restrictive monetary policy, Ark Investment Management CEO and Founder Cathie Wood said in a series of tweets on Monday.
