(Bloomberg) -- Centerra Gold Inc. said it struck an deal with Kyrgyzstan’s government that sees the Canadian miner hand over ownership of its seized flagship Kumtor mine and exit the country, ending a nearly year-long dispute with the Central Asian nation.

The Toronto-based miner will get back 77.4 million of its shares held by a state-owned company under the agreement, Centerra said Monday in a statement. The shares, representing a 26% stake in Centerra, is valued at C$972 million ($778 million), based on the April 1 closing share price.

Centerra shares rose 1% to C$12.68 at 9:33 a.m. in Toronto.

Relations between Centerra and the Kyrgyz Republic had soured so much since the government took control of Kumtor last year that it would have been difficult the parties to continue in business together, Chief Executive Officer Scott Perry told Bloomberg last June, saying the company was looking for a “clean divorce.”

The Kyrgyz Republic and state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn JSC will assume all responsibility for Kumtor, including all reclamation obligations, Centerra said in the statement. Kyrgyzstan had cited concerns relating to the mine’s safety record, waste management and other environmental practices as the reasons for seizing control of the mine last May, claims the Canadian miner said were without merit.

