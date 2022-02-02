Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    CGI tops expectations with higher first quarter profit, expanding workforce

    The Canadian Press

    The CGI headquarter is seen May 31, 2012 in Montreal. The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson

    MONTREAL -- CGI Inc. beat expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose to $367.4 million, up seven per cent from $343.5 million from the same period last year.

    The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $1.32 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $3.09 billion, up 2.4 per cent from $3.02 billion.

    CGI president and CEO George D. Schindler says the company is off to a strong start in 2022 with accelerating revenue growth, strong bookings, and double digit earnings per share accretion.

    He says CGI has a net increase of 6,000 employees compared to the same period last year.

    Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $1.50 per diluted share for its most recent quarter, up from $1.33 per diluted share a year earlier.