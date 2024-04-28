Blade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275

(Bloomberg) -- New Yorkers looking to head to the beach towns of the Hamptons in luxury this summer will have a new bus to hop on.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is taking on Hampton Jitney Inc. with a new first-class streamliner featuring perks like in-seat food and beverage service to the eastern end of Long Island. The air-transport operator known for plane and helicopter charters is entering the commercial bus world by piloting the service in partnership with bus carrier The Jet, the company announced Sunday.

Until now bus transport to the Hamptons and Long Island’s North Fork has been dominated by the Jitney, which has been shuttling city residents to the regions at affordable rates for 50 years.

One-way tickets on the Blade streamliner will be pricier than what’s currently available. It will charge $195 for a seat in the double-row and $275 for a single-row seat. In contrast, a one-way trip on the Jitney costs as little as $41 during peak hours, while the train from New York City on the Long Island Railroad costs $31.75.

However, the streamliner will be cheaper than taking a Blade Bell 407 helicopter to the East End for about $1,050 a seat.

Blade said it is testing the bus service to appeal to a more active and younger demographic of New Yorkers than their current flier base.

“The Hamptons is a market that can use a middle ground,” said Roisin Branch, Blade’s chief marketing officer, in an email. “Until electric vertical aircraft are available, we can’t make helicopters less expensive, but we can elevate the ground experience that hasn’t changed in over a decade.”

Blade has been expanding into the air taxi space with its electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft.

The Blade bus, which will have 19 seats instead of the standard 50 seats, will make stops in Southampton, Bridgehampton, and East Hampton. Amenities on the service will include HiFi Wi-Fi, in-seat service of light food, drinks, cocktails, pillows, blankets, and HoverSeats, which feature motion canceling technology to help with motion sickness.

The pilot program will run from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day — usually the busiest time for transportation services as New Yorkers look to escape the sweltering city and flock to sandy beaches and quaint towns.

New York City-based Blade, founded 10 years ago, is also known for air transporting human organs for transplants.

