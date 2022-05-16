(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is banning teenagers from a popular city park during weekend nights in the wake of a shooting that killed a teenager on Saturday.

Unaccompanied minors won’t be allowed in Millennium Park, home to the renowned “Bean” sculpture, from Thursday through Sunday after 6 p.m., city officials said.

“We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Sunday. “Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less.”

Lightfoot is also signing an executive order to move the city’s curfew on weekends to 10 p.m. from 11 p.m., she said at a briefing on Monday.

“The Chicago police will exhaust all other efforts before they take law enforcement actions to make sure that our young people are safe,” Lightfoot said.

The restrictions come after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the park Saturday night, the Associated Press reported. A 17-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.