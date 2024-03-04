(Bloomberg) -- Chile President Gabriel Boric’s disapproval rating rose at the end of February according to two new polls, highlighting the challenges facing his administration as it readies another push of its key reforms.

Roughly 66% of voters reject Boric’s management, the most since September and up from 61% the week prior, according to a Cadem poll published late Sunday. A survey released the same day by Pulso Ciudadano put his disapproval at 62.2% — that’s the worst since December, 2022.

The timing isn’t good for the leftist president as his administration prepares for new negotiations with lawmakers over marquee proposals to increase pensions and raise tax revenues. Boric has been bogged down by concerns over crime, clandestine migration and corruption. Complicating matters further, his government has a limited window to muster support and pass legislation before October’s local elections dominate the political agenda.

In January, the lower house of Congress approved the base text of the pension reform while also rejecting several key articles, setting the stage for tense debate in the Senate in March. The government is also seeking backing for measures including an anti-evasion plan to raise tax income.

While Boric is struggling for support two years into his mandate, his disapproval levels are lower than those of former President Sebastian Pinera at the same point during his second administration, according to Cadem. They are roughly the same as Michelle Bachelet’s just before the halfway point of her second term.

The Cadem poll surveyed 704 people between February 28 and March 1, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Pulso Ciudadano surveyed 1,213 people between February 28-29 and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

