May 26, 2023
Chile to Call Political Parties for Tax Bill Talks, Marcel Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to call together political party leaders soon to reach an agreement on a new tax reform bill, Finance Minister Mario Marcel said on Friday.
“We already completed a consultation process — a first round of meetings — and the next step is to summon political parties to have a profound discussion and reach agreements,” Marcel said.
The government’s first reform bill, which sought to raise revenues by about 3.6% of GDP through closing loopholes and creating a wealth tax, was rejected in Congress in March. After that defeat, the President Gabriel Boric’s administration signaled it would immediately start working on another attempt.
The Boric administration is also focused on advancing other proposals including a pension reform and a bill that seeks to “decentralize” Chile, giving more control to regional governments over their own finances, Marcel said.
Politics
